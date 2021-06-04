NEWS

In-house vaccinations possible as of this month

in-house-vaccinations-possible-as-of-this-month

The general secretary of primary healthcare, Marios Themistokleous said Thursday that the government is “close to making announcements about home vaccinations,” adding that the program is expected to begin later this month. 

Speaking to Skai radio, Themistokleous stressed that a wall of immunity will be built during the summer. 

However, the president of the Panhellenic Medical Association, Athanasios Exadaktylos, has raised the alarm regarding the vaccination of people over 60 years old, stressing that they should get inoculated as soon as possible. He also noted that none of the intubated Covid-10 patients at the country’s hospitals had been vaccinated before falling ill. 

“Around 30-35% of citizens over 60 are the people who are mainly at risk from Covid. They are the groups that were protected by the whole society for 15 months at great cost,” he told Skai TV, urging them to get her jabs as a matter of priority.

