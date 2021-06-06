world-environment-day-officially-marked

The Greek political world marked Saturday’s World Environment Day.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou hosted a discussion in the garden of the Presidential Mansion under the theme, “Our world after the pandemic: Confronting climate change.”

The president opened the conversation discussing the changes necessitated by the environmental crisis before specialists, including Manolis Pleionis (the director of the National Observatory in Athens) and Emmanuella Dousi (professor at the University of Athens), shared their insights.

“We have an obligation to give our children an environment that is no worse than what we received from our parents,” read a separate statement released by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Twitter for the occasion.

He stressed that the protection of the environment needs plans and action, not just talk and slogans. The tweet was accompanied by a video on the government’s environmental initiatives.

“The Mitsotakis government aims to be at the forefront of implementing the European Green Deal, for the transition to a clean, cyclical economy and the tackling of climate change,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in another tweet.