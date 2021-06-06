restrictions-on-air-travel-extended-to-june-14

Greece has extended restrictions on air arrivals until 6 a.m. on Monday, June 14.

Arrivals are allowed from other EU and Schengen Zone member states, anyone who travels for “essential reasons” and from the following 23 countries: Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Canada, China, Israel, Kuwait, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States.

To be admitted into Greece, all arrivals must satisfy one of the following conditions:

1) A certificate from a public authority attesting that they completed their vaccination against the coronavirus at least 14 days before arrival. The certificate must be issued in one of the following languages: English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Russian or Spanish.

2) A negative PCR test administered in the 72 hours prior to arrival.

3) Having already been treated for the disease, 2-9 months prior to arrival.

4) Possession of a digital or written Covid-19 Digital Certificate containing information about one of the prior three cases.

All arrivals will be subjected to a rapid test upon arrival and, if found positive, will be quarantined for either 7 (if already vaccinated) or 10 days (if not vaccinated).