Police officer rented radio to thieves

An Attica police officer has reportedly confessed to giving his police radio to criminals so they could monitor activity while carrying out burglaries, for a fee of 3,000 euros a month.

According to reports, the unnamed officer had reported his radio lost and then gave it to an unnamed intermediary who rented it out to criminals, pocketing 1,000 euros for himself and giving the policeman 2,000 euros a month.

Following a tip-off, the radio was found in the possession of two Roma men who have since been linked to four burglaries.

The radio allowed them to track the movements of the police and get away from the scenes of their crimes.

