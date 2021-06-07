stricter-penalties-for-major-crimes-in-the-pipeline

Prompted by the recent barrage of gangland-style shootings, the Justice Ministry is preparing a slew of changes to the Greek penal code that will extend prison time for those convicted for organized or other serious crimes.

Kathimerini understands that the new provisions will affect crimes such as murders, robberies, rapes, sexual assaults and other heinous offenses.

The proposed changes do not increase the sentences currently foreseen by the penal code for such crimes, but the length of time convicted individuals will have to serve in prison by between three and four years.

The amendments will also affect procedural rules regarding the pretrial detention of persons accused of serious crimes, essentially introducing stricter criteria for their release before the expiration of the 18-month holding period.

The proposed measures will be submitted for public consultation by the end of the month.