two-suspects-in-sexual-assault-charged-with-complicity

Two of six men accused in the sexual assault of a woman at a beach in Koropi, east of Athens, over the weekend were charged with complicity in a privacy violation on Monday.

According to reports, the 26-year-old victim, who was surrounded by six men as she waited for her husband to get their car after a day at the beach, identified the two suspects as being part of the group, but said they were not actively involved in the actual assault.

The woman says one of the six men tore off her shirt while another videotaped the attack on a mobile phone. Police who arrived at the scene shortly after the woman started screaming for help, scattering the assailants, say the footage was being streamed live, but did not provide details as to the platform or the possible intended recipients.

Officers were able to arrest two of the six suspects and are looking for the other four. The two men in custody have been identified as being Pakistani nationals, aged 20 and 36 years old respectively, who worked as laborers at a nearby farm. They may also face deportation, as they do not have the proper papers to be in the country.

The incident occurred early on Sunday evening.