dendias-meets-counterpart-in-uae

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias met with his counterpart of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

On a two-day official visit to UAE, his fourth in his tenure as foreign minister, Dendias said he and his UAE counterpart “reaffirmed our common vision for peace and stability in the region. We had a timely discussion on bilateral strategic cooperation following the agreement signed between Greece and the United Arab Emirates, and also on recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East and the Gulf.”

On Wednesday, Dendias is scheduled to visit the new premises of the Greek embassy in Abu Dhabi.

[ANA-MPA]