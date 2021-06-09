NEWS

New Covid infections drop to 890, deaths decrease

[Reuters]

The number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the country fell to 890 on Wednesday from 1,339 the previous day, based on the daily data published by Greece’s National Organization of Public Health (EODY).

The total number of recorded cases in the country now stands at 412,420.

At the same time, the number of deaths from Covid-19 dropped to 15 from 30 on Tuesday, with overall fatalities reaching 12,346.

The number of patients on ventilators remained unchanged at 381 (median age is 67).

Coronavirus
