Music to return to cafes, restaurants as Greece loosens restrictions further

Music at outdoor cafes and restaurants will be permitted anew as of Saturday (June 12) and the current overnight curfew will be shortened by one hour, as part of the further lifting of social restrictions which had been imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cafes and restaurants at well-ventilated galleries will be allowed to reopen, but only those which have a separate entrance and exit, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias announced at Wednesday’s regular live briefing.

As of 6 a.m. on Saturday, the curfew will begin at 1.30 a.m. until 5 a.m. On July 1 the measure will end, if epidemiological data allows for it, noted the minister.  

The maximum capacity in live venues is increased to 75 pct from the current 50 pct for audiences up to 1,000 people, to 70 pct for up to 5,000 people, and to 65 pct for venues which can handle up to 15,000 people; any venue larger than 15,000 people will be allowed a fixed maximum of 10,000 attendees.

Additionally, as of July 1, the maximum attendees at wedding receptions and catering services is raised from the current 100 to a maximum of 300.

Speaking at the same briefing, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said that vaccination of bed-ridden citizens will begin at the end of June, who will be given Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose vaccine.

He also reminded reporters that the 25-29 age group can begin booking their vaccination appointments on Thursday.

