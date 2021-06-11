NEWS

Mitsotakis to meet Erdogan in Brussels on Monday afternoon

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be meeting on the sidelines of a NATO summit on Monday afternoon, a government spokesperson said on Friday.

The meeting is scheduled at 5 p.m. (Greek time), Arostitelia Peloni said at a press briefing, adding that Greece is ready to support a positive agenda in Euro-Turkish relations, but it expects a de-escalation in actions and statements from Ankara.

Mitsotakis will also meet British counterpart Boris Johnson. 

