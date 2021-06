Police announced the arrest on Friday of a 54-year-old man over the possession of about 10 kilos of heroin.

The man was arrested on the new Athens-Corinth highway by officers who, acting on information gathered by Corinth police, flagged his car down for inspection.

Police found 20 packages containing approximately 10 kilos of heroin.

The 54-year-old was to appear before the Corinth Court of First Instance.