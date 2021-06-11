NEWS

Greece to accept all vaccines for entry into the country

greece-to-accept-all-vaccines-for-entry-into-the-country
A man waves his hat as passengers arriving from Germany and Switzerland exit the terminal of Iraklio airport, May 15. [Reuters]

All vaccines, even if they have not been approved by the European Medicines Agency, will be accepted by Greece for entry into the country, according to the member of the health committee advising the government on the pandemic.

More specifically, speaking during a regular briefing of reporters, Vana Papaevangelou said the decision was taken following a recommendation by the committee. The vaccines that will be accepted are Novavax, Sinovac Biotech, Sputnik V, Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics. 

Papaevangelou also stressed that tourists will be able to enter from the land border, and that specifications for hotels and ships will be updated, while stating that tourism workers will have to undergo a weekly self-diagnostic test and complete their vaccinations.​​​​​​

She sounded the alarm for those people who haven’t been vaccinated, noting that 98% of deaths in the last week were people who had not completed their vaccinations.

Vaccine Travel Tourism
READ MORE
eu-looking-to-summer-with-optimism-as-vaccinations-pick-up-speed
NEWS

EU looking to summer with optimism as vaccinations pick up speed

samaria-gorge-reopens-on-saturday
NEWS

Samaria Gorge reopens on Saturday

germany-removes-us-canada-parts-of-greece-from-covid-travel-risk-list
NEWS

Germany removes US, Canada, parts of Greece from Covid travel risk list

Passengers from Hanover arrive at Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport in Iraklio, on the island of Crete, Friday. Tourism services and museums reopened Friday, while a nightly curfew shortened by another 90 minutes, as authorities relaxed restrictions for the tourism season. Market experts predict the presence of travelers will become apparent in a big way by the end of next month and early July. Speaking to Kathimerini, the chief financial officer of German travel group TUI AG, Sebastian Ebel, said that bookings go all the way to October, and did not rule out the trend persisting into the first half of November. [AP]
NEWS

EU lawmakers OK virus pass, boosting summer travel hopes

[Emilio Morenatti/AP]
NEWS

US CDC eases travel recommendations on 61 countries, including Greece

greece-remains-on-uk-s-amber-list
NEWS

Greece remains on UK’s ‘amber list’