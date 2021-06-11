NEWS

Sports minister objects to North Macedonia kit in Euro soccer cup

sports-minister-objects-to-north-macedonia-kit-in-euro-soccer-cup

Just hours before kickoff at the opening match of the European soccer championship, Greek Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis sent a letter of complaint to the president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Aleksander Ceferin over the name being used by North Macedonia in its first-ever appearance in the event.

Avgenakis expressed Athens’ objection to the FFM (for Football Federation of Macedonia) badge on the national team’s jersey, saying that while the name deal signed with Greece in 2018 does not clearly set down rules for the use of abbreviations, the customary practice is to use abbreviations of a country’s internationally recognized name, in this case Republic of North Macedonia.

The Greek official said that the country could display its name as NM or RNM, but not FFM, which does not contain the designation agreed under the 2018 Prespes accord. 

He also asked for UEFA to look into the name of the country’s soccer association, Football Federation of Macedonia, saying that it contravenes the name deal.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has also sent a similar letter to his counterpart in North Macedonia.

Sponsored content Politics
READ MORE
[Symela Pantzartzi/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Prominent ND lawmakers cancel participation in Antalya Diplomacy Forum

[Intime News]
NEWS

Mitsotakis to meet Erdogan in Brussels on Monday afternoon

former-syriza-minister-rejects-accusations-on-tv-license-scandal
NEWS

Former SYRIZA minister rejects accusations on TV license scandal

pm-says-10-year-bond-issuance-shows-confidence-in-greek-recovery
NEWS

PM says 10-year bond issuance shows confidence in Greek recovery

[Intime News]
NEWS

Covid-19 digital certificate voted by broad party majority

A woman wearing a face mask on the Greek island of Naxos. Vaccination hesitancy is taking a toll on the country’s inoculation campaign. [AP]
NEWS

Advantages mulled for those vaccinated when activities return indoors, PM says