no-more-self-tests-for-the-vaccinated-from-july-1

Those who have completed their vaccination schedule will not have to submit to a mandatory self-test from July 1st, Akis Skertsos, Deputy Minister responsible for the coordination of Government work, said Saturday.

In an interview with TV station Mega, Skertsos insisted that the extra activities or exemptions from mandatory testing are not “privileges.”

For the past year and a half, Skertsos said, the government has “imposed public health measures that have curtailed (individual) rights in order to protect the highest good: the health of the many, especially the more vulnerable. But, from the moment they are vaccinated, citizens have every right to resume their normal life.”

Those who choose not to vaccinate must understand that the more society as a whole progresses toward immunity, there will be no blanket measures affecting all, starting in the autumn.

“There will still be public health measures, but only for the unvaccinated,” Skertsos said. Those latter must understand that they will face limits in the ways they work, interact socially and are entertained.