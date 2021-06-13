Coronavirus: 297 new cases, 17 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 297 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 17 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators continued its slow but steady decline, to 358 early Sunday afternoon from 360 a day earlier.

A total of 20,514 tests were administered in the past 24 hours, with 1.45% testing positive.

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, had slightly less than half the total number of cases (140), followed by Thessaloniki (22).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 414,933 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12,422 fatalities.