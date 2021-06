Greek health authorities announced just 472 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 on Monday, and 18 deaths from the disease, according to new data.

The total number of people affected by the coronavirus now stands at 415,401.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin that the number of patients on ventilators was 353 from 358 on Sunday

A total of 12.443 people have died in the country since the start of the pandemic.