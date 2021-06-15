ISAP, tram workers will not stage full strike on Wednesday

The union representing workers on Athens’ ISAP electric railway and tram have decided not to participate in the full, 24-hour strike organized by the civil servants’ union ADEDY on Wednesday.

In an announcement on Tuesday, STASY said it would limit its protest action against the government’s labor reform bill to a work stoppage starting at 10 a.m. in response to concerns that a full public transport strike will prevent high-school graduates from attending university entrance exams on Wednesday morning.

However, the union also accused the government of “using” students to “hamper the struggle of workers” against the contentious legislation.

“The government’s ersatz concern for the children is completely hypocritical,” it said in its statement, adding that the new regulations being put forward by the conservative government pave the way for a “Medieval” status quo in the job market.

STASY also said that it will participate in a protest rally being organized outside Parliament at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.