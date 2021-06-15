new-sars-cov-2-infections-rise-to-835

New cases of coronavirus in Greece rose to 835 on Tuesday from 472 the day before, according to the daily data published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

This raised the overall number of infections to 416,195.

Greece’s daily Covid-19 death toll was 22 from 18 Monday, bringing the death toll to 12,465.

In terms of the number of patients being treated in intensive care, the picture was also optimistic, with 343 from 353 in the previous day.