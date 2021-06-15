NEWS

New SARS-CoV-2 infections rise to 835

new-sars-cov-2-infections-rise-to-835
[AP]

New cases of coronavirus in Greece rose to 835 on Tuesday from 472 the day before, according to the daily data published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

This raised the overall number of infections to 416,195.

Greece’s daily Covid-19 death toll was 22 from 18 Monday, bringing the death toll to 12,465.

In terms of the number of patients being treated in intensive care, the picture was also optimistic, with 343 from 353 in the previous day.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

No more AstraZeneca shots for under-60s

[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]
NEWS

Covid-19 infections, intubations continue to decrease

[InTime]
NEWS

Greece has administered 6.8 mln vaccine doses, minister says

free-access-to-vaccinated-on-the-cards
NEWS

Free access to vaccinated on the cards

[Eric Gaillard/REUTERS]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 297 new cases, 17 deaths

strain-easing-on-hospitals
CORONAVIRUS

Strain easing on hospitals