Civil Aviation rules for entry into Greece updated

Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday issued its updated guidelines for travel into the country during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Under the latest rules, travel into Greece without the need to quarantine on arrival is permitted only from the European Union and the Schengen area; however, the following are exempted from the ban on arrivals from third countries: Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Canada, China, Israel, Kuwait, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Qatar Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States of America.

All travelers coming into Greece must submit a passenger locator form (PLF) and have one of the three following documents: an official vaccination certificate, stating that 14 days have passed since full vaccination for Covid-19; a negative PCR test (in Greek, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian) performed less than 72 hours before arrival; or a recovery certificate (in Greek, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian) stating that the person in question has recovered from the coronavirus in the past nine months.

A man waves his hat as passengers arriving from Germany and Switzerland exit the terminal of Iraklio airport, May 15. [Reuters]
Passengers from Hanover arrive at Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport in Iraklio, on the island of Crete, Friday. Tourism services and museums reopened Friday, while a nightly curfew shortened by another 90 minutes, as authorities relaxed restrictions for the tourism season. Market experts predict the presence of travelers will become apparent in a big way by the end of next month and early July. Speaking to Kathimerini, the chief financial officer of German travel group TUI AG, Sebastian Ebel, said that bookings go all the way to October, and did not rule out the trend persisting into the first half of November. [AP]
