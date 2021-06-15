civil-aviation-rules-for-entry-into-greece-updated

Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday issued its updated guidelines for travel into the country during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Under the latest rules, travel into Greece without the need to quarantine on arrival is permitted only from the European Union and the Schengen area; however, the following are exempted from the ban on arrivals from third countries: Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Canada, China, Israel, Kuwait, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Qatar Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States of America.

All travelers coming into Greece must submit a passenger locator form (PLF) and have one of the three following documents: an official vaccination certificate, stating that 14 days have passed since full vaccination for Covid-19; a negative PCR test (in Greek, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian) performed less than 72 hours before arrival; or a recovery certificate (in Greek, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian) stating that the person in question has recovered from the coronavirus in the past nine months.