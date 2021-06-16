cases-and-fatalities-ease-again-after-brief-spike

The number of new Covid-related fatalities and new cases eased again on Wednesday to 13 deaths and 549 confirmed infections, following a spike the previous day of 22 and 835 respectively.

The number of patients on ventilators also eased to 330 from 343 the day before, though hospital admissions rose to 81 from 75 on Tuesday, according to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

While figures have shown clear signs of easing over the past month, progress has not been significant since last Wednesday, when deaths came to 15, new cases to 890 and the number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators to 381.

Wednesday’s figures take the death toll from the novel coronavirus to 12,478 and the total number of reported cases to 416,714.

EODY also reported that the rate of transmission nationwide has dropped to 0.8, which is below the threshold that is considered dangerous and requiring restrictions.