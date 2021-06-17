eight-bulgarians-arrested-on-charges-of-child-exploitation

Eight Bulgarian Roma were arrested in the northern port city of Thessaloniki and indicted by a public prosecutor on Wednesday for exploiting their children and exposing them to danger, it emerged on Thursday.

According to the charges, they forced children to beg on the streets of Thessaloniki, look for food in the garbage, and used their profits to gamble at in a casino in Bulgaria.

The arrests were made after a four-month investigation by the city’s organized crime subdivision.

The case involved the exploitation of eight children all under the age of 11.