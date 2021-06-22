thessaloniki-teen-dies-of-after-surgery-prompted-by-bullying

A 14-year-old girl in Thessaloniki died of multiple organ failure after going into septic shock from gastric banding surgery, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The young girl’s father, a priest, told the local news website Thes.gr that his daughter had repeatedly asked for the surgery because she was being bullied at school over her weight.

He is also planning to take legal action against the doctor who performed the operation, saying that they had not been adequately briefed on potential complications stemming from the procedure.

Citing the findings of an autopsy, the ANA-MPA said the teenager had been operated on at a private clinic in the northern port city last week and complained of acute pain before being rushed back into hospital over the weekend. She died on Sunday.