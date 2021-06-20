NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 248 new cases, 14 deaths

[Associated Press]

Greek health authorities announced 248 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 14 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators continued its slow but steady decline, to 296 early Sunday afternoon from 301 a day earlier.

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, had 111 new cases, followed by Thessaloniki, with 21.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 418,342 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12,548 fatalities.

