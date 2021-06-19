NEWS PANDEMIC

Greece updates travel guidelines; rapid test allowed

greece-updates-travel-guidelines-rapid-test-allowed
[INTIME]

Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday issued its updated guidelines for travel into the country during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

These guidelines are in force until 6 am on Saturday, June 26. They could be further updated, as has been done numerous times.

Under the latest rules, travel into Greece without the need to quarantine on arrival is permitted only from the European Union and the Schengen area; however, the following are exempted from the ban on arrivals from third countries: Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Canada, China, Israel, Kuwait, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Qatar Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States of America.

All travelers coming into Greece must submit a passenger locator form (PLF) at https://travel.gov.gr by the eve of their arrival and have one of the three following documents: an official vaccination certificate, stating that 14 days have passed since full vaccination for Covid-19; a negative PCR test (in Greek, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian) performed less than 72 hours before arrival or a negetive rapid test performed less than 48 hours before arrival; or a recovery certificate (in Greek, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian) stating that the person in question has recovered from the coronavirus in the past nine months.

Travel Coronavirus
