Coronavirus: 209 new cases, 17 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 209 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Monday, as well as 17 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators continued its slow but steady decline, to 283 early Monday afternoon from 296 a day earlier.

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, had 91 new cases, followed by Thessaloniki, with 21.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 418,548 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12,565 fatalities.

