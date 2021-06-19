NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 394 new cases, 20 deaths

coronavirus-394-new-cases-20-deaths
[Associated Press]

Greek health authorities announced 394 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Saturday, as well as 20 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators continued its slow but steady decline, to 301 early Saturday afternoon from 307 a day earlier.

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, had exactly half the total number of new cases (197), followed by Thessaloniki (41).

The highest numbers of cases per 100,000 residents can be found on the islands of Mykonos (49.34), Icaria (30.36) and Paros (26.80). 

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 418,095 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12,534 fatalities.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[INTIME]
PANDEMIC

Greece updates travel guidelines; rapid test allowed

[AP]
NEWS

Third Covid wave ‘de-escalating,’ figures show

entrance-to-greece-allowed-with-negative-rapid-test-age-requirement-for-children-s-testing-raised
NEWS

Entrance to Greece allowed with negative rapid test, age requirement for children’s testing raised

[AP]
COVID BULLETIN

Covid-19 fatalities reach 20 on Friday as new cases drop to 469

[Reuters]
NEWS

Germany removes France, Greece and parts of Spain from Covid risk list

Petros Kassarjian displays rapid antigen COVID-19 self-testing kits at his drugstore, as the country starts free distribution, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece April 7, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
NEWS

Free self-test distribution to continue next month