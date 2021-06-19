Coronavirus: 394 new cases, 20 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 394 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Saturday, as well as 20 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators continued its slow but steady decline, to 301 early Saturday afternoon from 307 a day earlier.

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, had exactly half the total number of new cases (197), followed by Thessaloniki (41).

The highest numbers of cases per 100,000 residents can be found on the islands of Mykonos (49.34), Icaria (30.36) and Paros (26.80).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 418,095 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 12,534 fatalities.