athens-metro-line-4-to-serve-additional-300-000-commuters

Line 4 of the Athens subway, whose construction was officially launched in a signing ceremony on Tuesday by Attiko Metro SA and the contractor company ERETVO SA, will serve an additional 300,000 additional residents of Attica.

It will have 15 new stations and will extend from Alsos Veikou to Goudi, serving many densely populated areas of Athens – mainly from the stations in Exarchia, Akadimias, Kolonaki and another station in the area of ​​Evangelismos.​​

Preliminary works will begin in the summer and construction will last 8 years, with disruptions caused in parts of the city.

However, Attiko Metro says the disruptions will be limited, in relation to the size of the project as most stations will not be built with an open trench but as mixed structures, with the dock section formed by underground drilling by conventional mechanical means and the rest of the station and the entrances using the cut-and-cover method.