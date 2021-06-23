technical-features-of-metro-line-4

The new Line 4 of the Athens metro will cover nearly 13 km from Alsos Veikou in Galatsi to Goudi, serving Athens’ central municipalites of Galatsi, Kessariani and Zografou.

Budgeted conventionally at nearly 1.2 billion euros plus VAT, it will be funded by NSRF and is expected to take 8 years to complete.

It will include 15 new stations: Alsos Veikou, Galatsi, Elikonos, Kypseli, Courts (Dikastiria), Alexandras Av., Exarchia, Akadimia, Kolonaki, Evangelismos, Kessariani, Panepistimioupoli, Zografou, Ilissia and Goudi and serve key buildings and facilities.

These include hospitals, the courts, the National Polytechnic University, the National Archaeological Museum, the Culture Ministry, the University of Athens (UoA) Law School, the Benaki Museum (Koumbari St.), the British Council, and Panepistimioupoli, the UoA campus in Zografou.

In addition, four new stations — Exarchia, Akadimia, Kolonaki, and Evangelismos — will decongest current Athens metro stations, particularly the central one of Syntagma, and connect with the current lines at Panepistimio and Akadimia/Evangelismos stations.

The new line will run on a main tunnel approximately 10.1km in length, created by two new tunnel boring machines, and will also include 20 automated trains, without a driver.

It is estimated it will serve nearly 340,000 passengers on a daily basis, and reduce private car transportation by nearly 53,000 daily, with a reduction of CO2 emissions amounting to approximately 319 tons/day.

In addition to the new systems, the Line 4 construction project will introduce to Greece the building information modeling (BIM), an innovative platform supported by the European Commission and part of the Recovery Fund reforms. It covers the gap between the researcher and the builder of a project, reducing the final cost significantly, a common problem in Greece.

