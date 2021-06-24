Foreign minister meets US ambassador
Recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Balkans, as well as the upcoming visit by India’s foreign minister to Greece, were on the agenda during a meeting held on Thursday between Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt.
“Building on the momentum of @POTUS Biden’s very successful visit to Europe last week, it was great to meet with @NikosDendias to discuss how we can advance our security relationship & our many shared interests in the region, including enhanced engagement in the Western Balkans,” Pyatt tweeted after the meeting.
[AMNA]