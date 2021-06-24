foreign-minister-meets-us-ambassador

Recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Balkans, as well as the upcoming visit by India’s foreign minister to Greece, were on the agenda during a meeting held on Thursday between Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt.

“Building on the momentum of @POTUS Biden’s very successful visit to Europe last week, it was great to meet with @NikosDendias to discuss how we can advance our security relationship & our many shared interests in the region, including enhanced engagement in the Western Balkans,” Pyatt tweeted after the meeting.

[AMNA]