bishops-discharged-from-hospitals-in-capital

Police officers are seen at the entrance of Petraki Monastery after a priest attacked with acid against seven bishops, in Athens, Greece, June 23, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

Seven metropolitan metropolitan bishops who were hospitalized with burns after Wednesday evening’s acid attack by a disgruntled 37-year-old priest were discharged Thursday from the Gennimatas and KAT hospitals in Athens.

A total of 10 people were injured in the attack during a meeting in Athens of senior bishops, which was reportedly a disciplinary hearing to defrock the priest.

The injured metropolitan bishops were Antonios of Glyfada, Kyrillos of Kifissia, Kallinikos of Arta, Nikodimos of Kassandra, Dionysios IV of Zakynthos, Dimitrios of Goumenissis, and Andreas of Dryinoupolis.

Earlier Thursday, the priest arrested for acid attack was committed to a state psychiatric hospital.

Speaking to Skai TV Thursday before the 37-year-old was taken to the psychiatric hospital, his lawyer, Andreas Theodoropoulos, stressed that he needs psychiatric care and he would request a psychiatric examination from the prosecutor’s office.

He also said that his client had previously warned on social media that he would take action if he was wronged by the decision at the meeting.