NEWS

Tilos comes third in EU prize for energy transition

tilos-comes-third-in-eu-prize-for-energy-transition

The Dodecanese island of Tilos has come third in a European Commission-sponsored competition that rewards achievements in local renewable energy production for electricity, heating, cooling and transport on islands.

The award comes with a 100,000-euro prize for the island.

“Tilos has accelerated its clean energy transition thanks to the commitment of the local municipality and the pro-environmental culture of its citizens,” the Commission said in a statement.

“Its innovative energy model with community-scale wind and solar, battery energy storage and advanced energy management will inspire other islands and local communities.”

The Danish island of Ærø won first prize, followed by El Hierro, part of the Canary Islands in Spain.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “Islands can be inspiring examples of how to involve local communities and citizens in realizing the ambitious goals of the European Green Deal.”

Environment
READ MORE
tests-underway-on-limnos-sea-snot
NEWS

Tests underway on Limnos ‘sea snot’

taxi-app-takes-aim-at-co2
NEWS

Taxi app takes aim at CO2

This photo provided by the Vangelis Gionis Water Taxi service shows the smoking dump on Hydra.
NEWS

Hydra dump fire emitting toxic smoke for fifth day

fire-prevention-measures-for-seich-sou-forest
NEWS

Fire prevention measures for Seich Sou forest

nymfaio-wind-farm-plans-meet-with-opposition
NEWS

Nymfaio wind farm plans meet with opposition

An endangered Mouflon sheep runs in the forest near the abandoned village of Varisia, inside Cyprus' UN controlled buffer zone, March 26. [Petros Karadjias/AP]
BIODIVERSITY

EU needs legally binding targets to protect nature, lawmakers say