tilos-comes-third-in-eu-prize-for-energy-transition

The Dodecanese island of Tilos has come third in a European Commission-sponsored competition that rewards achievements in local renewable energy production for electricity, heating, cooling and transport on islands.

The award comes with a 100,000-euro prize for the island.

“Tilos has accelerated its clean energy transition thanks to the commitment of the local municipality and the pro-environmental culture of its citizens,” the Commission said in a statement.

“Its innovative energy model with community-scale wind and solar, battery energy storage and advanced energy management will inspire other islands and local communities.”

The Danish island of Ærø won first prize, followed by El Hierro, part of the Canary Islands in Spain.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “Islands can be inspiring examples of how to involve local communities and citizens in realizing the ambitious goals of the European Green Deal.”