NEWS

Migrant traffickers arrested in Italy-bound speedboat

migrant-traffickers-arrested-in-italy-bound-speedboat

Three suspects have been arrested in Corfu on migrant smuggling charges after a speedboat bound for Italy was intercepted by the coast guard, authorities said on Friday.

The coast guard said the boat transporting seven migrants was stopped Thursday in the Ionian Sea, west of Corfu. Forged identity documents were found in their luggage.

The vessel was intercepted about six nautival miles southwest of the island of Mathraki.

A 69-year-old Greek man was arrested on smuggling charges along with a Greek woman aged 35. A third suspect, described as a 37-year-old foreign national, was later arrested and accused of transporting the migrants from Athens to Corfu.

Smuggling networks remain active in the southern Balkans and Ionian Sea despite a sharp drop in arrivals in Greece during the pandemic.

[AP, AMNA]

Migration
READ MORE
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement at the end of the first day of a European Union leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium June 25, 2021. [Olivier Matthys/Pool via Reuters]
NEWS

EU greenlights major funding plan for refugees in Turkey

eu-mulling-e3-5-bln-migrant-support-package-for-turkey
NEWS

EU mulling €3.5 bln migrant support package for Turkey

dendias-greece-respects-refugees-amp-8217-struggles
NEWS

Dendias: Greece respects refugees’ struggles

[InTime News]
NEWS

Major drop in migrant flows, asylum seekers

[AP]
NEWS

New migrant infrastructure is delayed

north-macedonia-police-find-82-migrants-hidden-in-vehicles
NEWS

North Macedonia: Police find 82 migrants hidden in vehicles