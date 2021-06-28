Final decisions on frigates expected at end of summer 

The process for the selection of the new frigates for the Hellenic Navy is entering the final stretch, with Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos saying on Friday that the final decisions will be taken by the end of the summer and will be based on the suggestions by the navy and its operational requirements.

“It is certainly the largest armaments program for the armed forces in decades, both in terms of cost, but also in terms of importance, and especially the impact on the future of the armed forces and the navy,” he told Parliament.

He added that Greece wants the defense industry to be involved in the construction of these frigates “in our shipyards.” He stressed that not all proposals have been submitted yet, especially for the so-called “interim solution.”

Greece is evaluating the supply of new frigates from six countries – France, Germany, the UK, the US, Italy and the Netherlands.