NEWS

Dendias meets Jaishankar in Athens to discuss upgrading cooperation

dendias-meets-jaishankar-in-athens-to-discuss-upgrading-cooperation
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias meets with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Greece, June 26, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias met with his visiting Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday morning.

This is the first exchange of visits between the foreign ministers of the two countries in 18 years, which opens new prospects for consolidation and upgrading of relations between Greece and India in a number of areas of common interest, the Greek foreign ministry noted in a statement. 

The two ministers discussed energy policy cooperation, among a range of other issues, while Greece will become a member of the Indian initiative to promote solar energy, the “International Solar Alliance (ISA)”, with the signing of the framework agreement by Dendias. 

Jaishankar arrived in Athens on Friday, and will attend an informal dinner hosted by Dendias in the evening. 

On Saturday evening, the two ministers will attend the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue near the Indian Embassy in Athens.

[ANA-MPA]
 

Diplomacy
READ MORE
turkey-claims-greece-violated-summer-naval-training-ban
NEWS

Turkey claims Greece violated summer naval training ban

mitsotakis-turkey-must-be-consistent-in-de-escalating-east-med-tensions
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Turkey must be consistent in de-escalating East Med tensions

foreign-minister-meets-us-ambassador
NEWS

Foreign minister meets US ambassador

[AP]
NEWS

Greece co-signs EU declaration on Hungary’s anti-LGBT bill

foreign-ministry-reshuffles-diplomatic-posts
NEWS

Foreign ministry reshuffles diplomatic posts

[Dimitris Kapandais/Intime News]
NEWS

Athens freezes Skopje memorandums