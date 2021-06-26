dendias-meets-jaishankar-in-athens-to-discuss-upgrading-cooperation

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias meets with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Greece, June 26, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias met with his visiting Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday morning.

This is the first exchange of visits between the foreign ministers of the two countries in 18 years, which opens new prospects for consolidation and upgrading of relations between Greece and India in a number of areas of common interest, the Greek foreign ministry noted in a statement.

The two ministers discussed energy policy cooperation, among a range of other issues, while Greece will become a member of the Indian initiative to promote solar energy, the “International Solar Alliance (ISA)”, with the signing of the framework agreement by Dendias.

Jaishankar arrived in Athens on Friday, and will attend an informal dinner hosted by Dendias in the evening.

On Saturday evening, the two ministers will attend the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue near the Indian Embassy in Athens.

[ANA-MPA]

