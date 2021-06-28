nighttime-curfew-lifted-as-new-measures-come-into-effect

The complete lifting of the nighttime curfew came into effect in Greece on Monday which still remained in place as part of the measures to contain the coronavirus.

Also as of Monday, employees who have been fully vaccinated are being exempt from having to present a negative self-test before going into work once a week, as are customers at gyms. It is noted, however, that at least 15 days need to have elapsed since the final vaccine for full immunity.

At restaurants and bars, the limit on the number of people allowed to sit around the same table is raised to 10 and outdoor social functions like wedding receptions will be able to host up to 300 guests.

The measures had been announced at a briefing on the pandemic last week (June 23).