Main opposition decries new digital wallet scheme for the young as ‘bribe’

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance on Monday accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of attempting to bribe young people with the new digital wallet scheme announced to boost vaccination among youngsters in the country.

“After turning the young people’s lives into a living hell in the last year and a half, Mitsotakis is now attempting to bribe them with 150 euros. He treats them like fish that will take the bait and not as citizens with rights,” the party said in a press release.

SYRIZA claimed the scheme is used to forget “the authoritarianism and the beatings in the squares and the unprecedented exclusion of thousands of pupils from the state universities for the sake of private colleges while constantly targetting them for spreading the pandemic.”

At the same time, the left-wing party urged the public to get vaccinated to build a wall of immunity, “regardless of the insulting gifts and privileges.”