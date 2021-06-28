NEWS

Covid: 362 new cases, 8 deaths

[InTime News]

Greek authorities on Monday announced 362 new cases of coronavirus and 8 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Eleven of the 362 cases were detected on the country’s borders.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 421,266, with 12,682 dead.

Of the fatalities, 95.2% had an underlying disease or were aged 70 years and over.

A total of 215 patients – 66.5 percent of whom are male – remain intubated in intensive care units while 2,659 have left ICU.

[AMNA]

Covid-19
