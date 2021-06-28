Government plans ‘upgraded school’ system in September

Children will be returning to an “upgraded school” in September, under new plans announced by Education Minister Niki Kerameos on Tuesday.

In the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Kerameos said her framework for the new type of school rested on four axes.

Firstly, schools at all levels would be equipped with “skills laboratories,” an idea already piloted in 218 schools.

Secondly schools, will offer equal opportunities for all, enhancing equal access to education with a national action plan for people with disability.

Students will be able to avail of “alternative education pathways,” such as parallel computer training, vocational education and instruction.

Finally, the upgraded school would see the “strengthening” of the position of teachers in “a decentralized system, aiming at the autonomous and free school.”

Mitsotakis said that the new legislative framework for education would also provide for the evaluation of teachers.

[AMNA]