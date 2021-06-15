union-exempts-educators-from-strike

The umbrella union representing all public sector workers on Tuesday approved a request from one of its members to be exempted from Wednesday’s general strike, called to protest labor reforms brought to Parliament by the center-right government.

In a statement, ADEDY said that the union representing secondary school teachers, OLME, can skip Wednesday’s strike due to ongoing university entrance exams. It also granted an exemption to Education Ministry employees involved in the exam process.

The statement comes shortly after Education Minister Niki Kerameus took legal action to have the strike cancelled, arguing that it would interfere with the nationwide exams, which determine which high-school seniors get into a public university.