Dendias: Greece, Albania opened new chapter by referring EEZ to The Hague

Greece and Albania opened a new chapter in their bilateral relations with their decision to refer the delimitation of their Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said at the online debate on Tuesday.

“This decision is exemplary as to how important issues can be resolved when both parties focus on observing international law and good neighborly relations,” he said at a pre-recorded message for the “Albania & Greece relations-What do citizens think,” held by the Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP).

Dendias also referred to the historical ties between Greece and Albania, and to the contribution of the Greek ethnic minority in the country, as well as to that of Albanian citizens living in Greece “in establishing a solid bridge of friendship between the two countries.”

He also reiterated Greece’s support for Albania’s European perspective.