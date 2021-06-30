NEWS

French woman missing in Crete since June 24

[Intime News]

Greek authorities in Crete on Wednesday launched a search operation on Tuesday to find a French national who went missing in southwestern Crete earlier this month.

The 29-year-old woman was holidaying on the island when she disappeared some time around June 24, when she last spoke to her parents. 

Authorities were alerted on Tuesday about her disappearance and a search party was formed to comb an area between Krios and Palaiohora, southwest of the town of Hania, where her car and personal items were found on Thursday morning.

An EMAK search and rescue unit assisted by police, the fire service , a helicopter and a drone are continuing to search both on the ground and at sea.

