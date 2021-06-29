aegean-doubling-value-of-pre-paid-youth-card-for-its-trips

Greek airline Aegean on Tuesday announced that it is doubling the value of the government’s new pre-paid card for people aged 18 to 25, dubbed “freedom pass”, to encourage young people to travel again.

The air carrier said it will offer an additional euro for every euro those who get vaccinated spent purchasing a ticket, thus doubling its value.

The offer will be valid for those who get vaccinated and acquire the pass by August 31, and for trips carried out between September 1, 2021 until June 30, 2022.