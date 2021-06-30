New bill aims to reform Greek police, improve training

Citizen Protection Minister Mihalis Chrysohoidis presented on Wednesday the main pillars of a draft bill aiming to overhaul Greek Police (ELAS) by increasing flexibility, improving coordination of operations and forming an internal security policy.

The bill includes changes in the structure of the ministry, as well as the organization and operation of the Police Academy.

It also aims to adapt officers to new trends in delinquency and crime by creating new structures, reducing bureaucracy, improve communication with the public, as well as the training of police officers to use new technological tools.

For the Police Academy, the bill aims to increase its autonomy, upgrade its curriculum, and place an emphasis on continuing education and training.