Libyan Parliament speaker to visit Athens on Friday

The speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aguila Saleh, arrives in Athens on Friday at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Konstantinos Tassoulas. In addition to contacts in Parliament, Saleh, who is currently considered one of the most important figures in Libya, will also hold talks with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. 

After his contacts in Athens, Saleh will return to Benghazi, where he will receive a large Greek delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis. The main purpose of Fragogiannis’ mission to Benghazi is the opening of the new Greek Consulate, while Athens is also interested in exploring economic opportunities that may exist in the North African country.

MPs Giorgos Koumoutsakos and Giorgos Katrougalos, members of the Greek-Libyan parliamentary friendship committee, will also travel with Fragogiannis to Benghazi.

Diplomacy
