NEWS

Speedboat injures tourist in Zakynthos

speedboat-injures-tourist-in-zakynthos

A tourist was injured in Zakynthos on Wednesday when a speedboat hit him while swimming, the Coast Guard said on Thursday.

The 51-year-old man, whose nationality was not revealed, was swimming at the popular Lagana beach when the accident happened.

The boat that hit him was driven by a 36-year-old foreign national. It was not clear is the driver was detained.

The tourist was first transferred to a private clinic and then to the island’s General Hospital for treatment where doctors said he sustained abrasions on his back.

The Port Authority in Zakinthos is conducting an inquiry. 

Crime
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Ex-aide for former premier cleared in Lagarde list case

new-bill-aims-to-reform-greek-police-improve-training
NEWS

New bill aims to reform Greek police, improve training

[Reuters]
NEWS

Woman, 81, stole vial as ‘souvenir’

[Kostas Tsironis/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Priest jailed pending trial over acid attack that hurt 10

gov-t-condemns-gas-canister-attack-on-journalist-s-home
NEWS

Gov’t condemns gas canister attack on journalist’s home

five-arrested-on-child-porn-charges-in-attica
NEWS

Five arrested on child porn charges in Attica