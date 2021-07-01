speedboat-injures-tourist-in-zakynthos

A tourist was injured in Zakynthos on Wednesday when a speedboat hit him while swimming, the Coast Guard said on Thursday.

The 51-year-old man, whose nationality was not revealed, was swimming at the popular Lagana beach when the accident happened.

The boat that hit him was driven by a 36-year-old foreign national. It was not clear is the driver was detained.

The tourist was first transferred to a private clinic and then to the island’s General Hospital for treatment where doctors said he sustained abrasions on his back.

The Port Authority in Zakinthos is conducting an inquiry.