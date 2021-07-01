greece-starts-to-vaccinate-prison-inmates

Greece on Thursday started to vaccinate inmates at all correctional facilities against Covid-19.

Officials said they will provide inmates with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which requires just one inoculation.

A total of 6,105 individuals have expressed interest in getting the vaccine, officials said.

A total of 27 health centers have been set up inside the country’s prisons in order to roll out the inoculation program.



In comments made at the Korydallos maximum security prison on Thursday, the general secretary for crime policy at the Citizens’ Protection Ministry, Sofia Nikolaou, urged more inmates to receive the vaccine so as to help build a “wall of immunity” inside the prison system.