oecd-head-praises-mitsotakis-for-government-reforms

The OECD has very good cooperation with the Greek government and is “impressed with the results of the reforms. We are very optimistic about the course of the Greek economy,” Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Mathias Cormann told Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at their meeting in Athens on Friday.

“We believe that the Greek government has done a very good job,” he said, referring to the “profound transformation of the Greek economy into a modern, digital, green economy that will give people many opportunities in the years to come.”

Cormann also stressed the importance of the recovery after the pandemic, urging as many people as possible to be vaccinated. “You have done an excellent job in this here in Greece,” he added.

For his part, Mitsotakis said that global recovery “must be combined with reducing inequality and increasing solidarity with the primary goal of global vaccination, and of course by stimulating work in all countries and tackling the global challenge of climate change.”