manhunt-launched-after-shooting-in-halkidiki

Police have launched a manhunt after a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg with a pistol on Saturday night in Pefkochori, Halkidiki in northern Greece.

The 20-year-old is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury at the hospital in Polygyros.

The incident took place in a coffee bar in the area.

The perpetrators of the attack were identified by local police as three men of Albanian origin, aged 21, 29 and 34.

According to the police, two of them immobilized the victim with physical restraint and then one of them shot him.