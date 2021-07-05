Mitsotakis: four million fully vaccinated

People are seen outside the Prometheus vaccination center in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi earlier this week. The digital transformation of the Greek state has been instrumental in ensuring minimum inconvenience for citizens during the massive undertaking of the national coronavirus vaccination campaign. [Giorgos Zachos/InTime News]

The prime minister has urged more citizens to make an appointment to receive the Covid vaccination, noting that five million have already done so.

“As of today, five million of our fellow citizens have been vaccinated with at least one dose! Of these, four million are fully vaccinated,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted.

“Every day, thousands of Greeks become part of the great national effort to shield public health. Book your appointment, too!” he said.

[ANA-MPA]