Mitsotakis: four million fully vaccinated
The prime minister has urged more citizens to make an appointment to receive the Covid vaccination, noting that five million have already done so.
“As of today, five million of our fellow citizens have been vaccinated with at least one dose! Of these, four million are fully vaccinated,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted.
“Every day, thousands of Greeks become part of the great national effort to shield public health. Book your appointment, too!” he said.
[ANA-MPA]