NEWS

State to hire almost 12,000 permanent teachers this summer

state-to-hire-almost-12-000-permanent-teachers-this-summer

The state will hire 11,700 permanent teachers this summer, more than double the number it had committed for 2021, the education minister has announced.

Niki Kerameos said the teacher hirings will be “the first in 12 years,” adding that the government had originally planned to fill 5,250 positions.

Welcoming the announcement, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the permanent hirings would help build the “new upgraded school,” announced last month. 

[ANA-MPA]

Education
READ MORE
government-plans-upgraded-school-system-in-september
NEWS

Government plans ‘upgraded school’ system in September

[SOOC]
NEWS

Teachers’ strike ruled illegal by court

[Nick Paleologos/SOOC]
NEWS

Minister takes striking teachers to court

evaluations-of-students-to-be-more-flexible
NEWS

Evaluations of students to be more flexible

[InTime News]
NEWS

Ex-minister slams decision on religious studies classes

no-striking-for-teachers-due-to-uni-entry-exams
NEWS

No striking for teachers due to uni entry exams