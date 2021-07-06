state-to-hire-almost-12-000-permanent-teachers-this-summer

The state will hire 11,700 permanent teachers this summer, more than double the number it had committed for 2021, the education minister has announced.

Niki Kerameos said the teacher hirings will be “the first in 12 years,” adding that the government had originally planned to fill 5,250 positions.

Welcoming the announcement, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the permanent hirings would help build the “new upgraded school,” announced last month.

[ANA-MPA]